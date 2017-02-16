Steve Perry's status for Rock Hall Ce...

Steve Perry's status for Rock Hall Ceremony remains uncertain

The only news anyone has about this year's biggest question heading into the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony is that there is no news. Since the announcement that Journey will be inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 7, fans have been wondering if former singer Steve Perry will be on hand, let alone perform with the band.

