Steve Perry's status for Rock Hall Ceremony remains uncertain
The only news anyone has about this year's biggest question heading into the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony is that there is no news. Since the announcement that Journey will be inducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 7, fans have been wondering if former singer Steve Perry will be on hand, let alone perform with the band.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|3 min
|Paul Yanks
|6,331
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 min
|jimi-yank
|42,500
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,293
|Today is day without immigrants
|16 min
|Teacher
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|21 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,426
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|27 min
|Princess Hey
|15,960
|I want President Obama back
|28 min
|Prophet Atlantis
|111
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|2,771
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,176
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|3 hr
|Plottmastersm
|45
|
