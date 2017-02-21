Stabbing in Queens leaves woman dead,...

Stabbing in Queens leaves woman dead, mother injured; boyfriend in custody, NYPD says

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to go? (Jun '15) 40 min Patriot 13,060
News Barbara Bush (Feb '11) 48 min Barbara P Bush 7
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 52 min 2 Dogs 20,339
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 54 min NEMO 2,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 63,400
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 hr Bigfun 676
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 16,025
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 3 hr jimi-yank 42,957
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC