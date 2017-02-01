Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely ...

Sotomayor mentions Gorsuch obliquely in NYC college speech

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. less U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, standing, circulates among the crowd while speaking to students and other invitees during the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn ... more U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, left, holds flowers and wears her robe after accepting an honorary degree after she spoke as part of the Thomas J. Volpe lecture series at St.Francis College in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkeley police arrest no one? 2 min Elizabeth Berkeley 2
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 min Dog Flutie 1,819
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr TMAN_METS 6,309
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Jack 42,420
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr The real Al Gore 63,070
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Jack 335,141
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Toddy G 663
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC