SI Ferry Should Be Named After Russel...

SI Ferry Should Be Named After Russel Timoshenko, Councilmen Say

13 hrs ago

A plan to name a Staten Island Ferry boat after murdered NYPD officer Russel Timoshenko will be considered by the city council. Council members Joe Borelli, Steven Matteo and Mark Treyger will introduce a resolution to call on the mayor and the Department of Transportation to name one of two new boats after the police officer, who was gunned down in 2007 during a car stop in Brooklyn .

