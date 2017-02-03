SI Ferry Should Be Named After Russel Timoshenko, Councilmen Say

A plan to name a Staten Island Ferry boat after murdered NYPD officer Russel Timoshenko will be considered by the city council. Council members Joe Borelli, Steven Matteo and Mark Treyger will introduce a resolution to call on the mayor and the Department of Transportation to name one of two new boats after the police officer, who was gunned down in 2007 during a car stop in Brooklyn .

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.