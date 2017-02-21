Shia LaBeouf shuts down anti-Trump pr...

Shia LaBeouf shuts down anti-Trump project

Read more: Anniston Star

The 30-year-old actor set up the project - entitled 'He Will Not Divide Us' - after President Trump's inauguration last month, which invited the public to recite the title phrase into a camera linked up to a livestream at hewillnotdivide.us , and was supposed to run for the duration of the president's four-year term. However, taking to Twitter on Thursday , the 'American Honey' actor announced that the project would no longer be running, after reports of gunshots in the area left him concerned for the safety of willing participants.

