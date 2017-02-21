Serial Burglar Accused of Break-In Wh...

Serial Burglar Accused of Break-In While Out On Bail Should be Freed: DA

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

A serial burglar bailed out last year while facing trial for 14 break-ins was re-arrested this month - but will likely be freed again, prosecutors said. Abraham Diaz was released last February on $50,000 bail after being accused of 14 burglaries in office buildings across Manhattan in 2015, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 7 min Coloplast bags 42,779
Wow! The Democrats learned nothing. 20 min Ernie Sanderz 1
News Protecting Trump Tower cost NY City $24 million... 22 min DT__veryimpeachable 5
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 35 min Princess Hey 16,007
support president trump- he is our president 38 min Patriot 4
be patriotic and support president trump 47 min Patriot 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 48 min Princess Hey 17,554
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 335,474
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 2,252
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC