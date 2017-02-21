See it: Women fight back against gunm...

See it: Women fight back against gunman at Brooklyn drug store

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Cops are searching for a brazen gunman who kicked, punched and wrestled with two women who bravely fought back when he held up their Brooklyn pharmacy, police said Saturday. Shocking surveillance video released Saturday shows the robber storming the Belmont Medical and Surgical Supply on Belmont Ave. and Thatford Ave. in Brownsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min TMAN_Mets 42,899
john gotti (May '12) 12 min -Sprocket- 325
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 39 min FORREST 17,571
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 59 min Princess Hey 16,019
new york new york - play btcmacroecon drinking ... 3 hr btcmacroecon 1
jets talk back (Dec '07) 5 hr Guinness Drinker 13,806
republicans begin turning on trump , issa says ... 6 hr wearescrewed 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Guinness Drinker 2,342
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,153,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC