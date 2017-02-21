See it: Women fight back against gunman at Brooklyn drug store
Cops are searching for a brazen gunman who kicked, punched and wrestled with two women who bravely fought back when he held up their Brooklyn pharmacy, police said Saturday. Shocking surveillance video released Saturday shows the robber storming the Belmont Medical and Surgical Supply on Belmont Ave. and Thatford Ave. in Brownsville.
