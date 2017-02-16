School Bus Driver Charged After Hitting 11-Year-Old Girl, NYPD Says
A school bus driver who struck and hospitalized an 11-year-old girl was arrested under the mayor's "Vision Zero" law, police said Thursday morning. Shneur Brownstein, 28, has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care after the yellow school bus he was driving struck the girl as she crossed Nostrand Avenue near St. Johns Place on Wednesday afternoon.
