S.I. mom accused of endangering autistic son found caked in feces

Read more: New York Daily News

A Staten Island mom left her malnourished autistic 12-year-old son home alone, naked and covered in human waste, as he screamed and banged on a window for several hours, police said Tuesday. Ashley Bronte's son, Eliezer, was pounding on the window of his Port Richmond Ave. home nonstop from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.

