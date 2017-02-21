S.I. mom accused of endangering autistic son found caked in feces
A Staten Island mom left her malnourished autistic 12-year-old son home alone, naked and covered in human waste, as he screamed and banged on a window for several hours, police said Tuesday. Ashley Bronte's son, Eliezer, was pounding on the window of his Port Richmond Ave. home nonstop from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
