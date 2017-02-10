Rookie Brooklyn conductor leads fight...

Rookie Brooklyn conductor leads fight against MTA contract deal

13 hrs ago

Tramell Thompson, an MTA conductor and founder of Progressive Action, hands out flyers to campaign against the MTA union contract agreement on the platform at the Jay Street MetroTech station Thursday in Brooklyn. The transit union heralded its recent contract deal with the MTA as a rare victory for workers during dark times for the labor movement.

