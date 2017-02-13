Romeo Santos Drops New Single 'Heroe ...

Romeo Santos Drops New Single 'Heroe Favorito': Listen

11 hrs ago

Romeo Santos performs onstage during the 2015 Latin Grammy Person of the Year honoring Roberto Carlos at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 18, 2015 in Las Vegas. The King of Bachata released the song earlier than expected on Tidal and iTunes after the audio from the track leaked over the weekend.

