Recent pit bull attack reignites debate over notorious dogs 0:0

Recent pit bull attack reignites debate over notorious dogs

The near-death mauling ofA A 5-year-old Jeremiah Rivera of Brooklyn has reignited a debate for New York City residents: whether pit bulls should still be allowed as pets. Many experts contend there is no credible evidence the dogs are more dangerous than others, while some insist they were bred for violence and are not safe to keep in homes.

