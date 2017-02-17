Rapper Jidenna Gets Passionate and Political at His Debut Album Premiere
Born in Wisconsin and raised between Nigeria and Massachusetts, the musician stayed on the radar in 2016 with guest spots on HBO's At a swanky premiere party at Pepsi's Kola House nightclub in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, the sharp-suited rapper took to the stage to perform his new music for a packed crowd that included actress, who signed him to her her record label.) Where the Grammy-nominated "Classic Man" cemented Jidenna's sharp, almost acoustic sound and image-in contrast with the staccato loops and casual style of contemporaries like Migos and is an eclectic mix of African-influenced and American rap, all telling his story as a Stanford-educated rapper navigating the American experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,496
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|57 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,544
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,322
|PREET Bharara and Judge John Gleeson HSBC BANK ... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Plotts
|5
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|2,204
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|7,686
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,968
|Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant
|8 hr
|Plotts
|56
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC