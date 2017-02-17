Rapper Jidenna Gets Passionate and Po...

Rapper Jidenna Gets Passionate and Political at His Debut Album Premiere

12 hrs ago Read more: Time

Born in Wisconsin and raised between Nigeria and Massachusetts, the musician stayed on the radar in 2016 with guest spots on HBO's At a swanky premiere party at Pepsi's Kola House nightclub in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, the sharp-suited rapper took to the stage to perform his new music for a packed crowd that included actress, who signed him to her her record label.) Where the Grammy-nominated "Classic Man" cemented Jidenna's sharp, almost acoustic sound and image-in contrast with the staccato loops and casual style of contemporaries like Migos and is an eclectic mix of African-influenced and American rap, all telling his story as a Stanford-educated rapper navigating the American experience.

