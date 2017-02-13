Queens Democrat club expels State Sen...

Queens Democrat club expels State Senator Jose Peralta

New York Daily News

Queens State Sen. Jose Peralta's decision to join the maverick Independent Democratic Conference has cost him membership in his local party club. The New Visions Democratic Club voted to expel Peralta and keep him out until he rejoins the Senate's mainline Democratic Conference.

