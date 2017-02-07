Principal fired after rewarding staff with trip to 'sleazy sex spa' 0:0
A high-school principal was yanked from his post after rewarding a dozen staffers with a spa day at a notorious Queens bathhouse that has been likened to "the set of a porn movie,'' The Post has learned. While other employees at Harlem Renaissance HS were forced to spend Monday, Jan. 30, at school - for a citywide "professional development'' day ordered by Chancellor Carmen FariA a - their 12 lucky male and female colleagues frolicked at the three-story Spa Castle.
