Principal fired after rewarding staff...

Principal fired after rewarding staff with trip to 'sleazy sex spa' 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A high-school principal was yanked from his post after rewarding a dozen staffers with a spa day at a notorious Queens bathhouse that has been likened to "the set of a porn movie,'' The Post has learned. While other employees at Harlem Renaissance HS were forced to spend Monday, Jan. 30, at school - for a citywide "professional development'' day ordered by Chancellor Carmen FariA a - their 12 lucky male and female colleagues frolicked at the three-story Spa Castle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 min Paul Yanks 335,226
last post wins! (Jun '10) 2 min Concerned_American 26,711
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 13 min The Feed Store Boys 1,904
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 14 min Donald 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 44 min OzRitz 63,161
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr Savannah1990 17,372
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 4 hr friend of nordstr... 237
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC