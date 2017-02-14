Police: Woman mauled to death by her dog

Police: Woman mauled to death by her dog

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

QUEENS, NY - A woman was mauled to death by her own dog, a mastiff-great Dane mix, early Monday morning, police said. Her 39-year-old son, who was bitten on the leg by the dog, went to a neighbor for help.

