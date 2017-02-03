Police: Suspect in custody in killing of Howard Beach jogger

Police say a suspect is in custody in the case of Karina Vetrano who was sexually assaulted and killed while jogging in Queens. Vetrano, 30, Karina Vetrano, 30, of Howard Beach, went for a run near her home in the early evening hours on Aug. 2. She was later discovered in a grassy area of Spring Creek Park - a large wetland area that extends from Brooklyn into Queens.

