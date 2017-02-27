Police find over 200 rounds of ammo i...

Police find over 200 rounds of ammo in Queens burglary bust

A team of cops responding to a burglary call in Queens Tuesday ended up catching two men and a woman with four guns and more than 200 bullets, police said. The suspects, Shawn Baker, 33, and Tiffany Rutledge, 34, of Richmond, Va., and Shawn Baker, 39, of Queens, all face felony weapon possession charges.

