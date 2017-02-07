Playboy Club and its Bunnies are maki...

Playboy Club and its Bunnies are making a comeback in NYC

The tightly corseted Playboy Bunnies with rabbit tails and ears will soon be back in business in New York City. Three decades after the Playboy Club closed in Manhattan, a new one will debut later this year in a hotel a few blocks from Times Square.

