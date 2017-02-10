Plastic Bag Fee Proposed For Upstate ...

Plastic Bag Fee Proposed For Upstate New York

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

A five-cent fee for plastic or paper shopping bags has been proposed for upstate New York. This would apply to shopping bags from supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail outlets in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin's Fake Hair matches Trump's Fake Hair 49 min Trump LIES 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Paul Yanks 335,323
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Wall specialist 63,231
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 2 hr Plottmasteram 5
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr Stormytxgrls40 13,011
"Walking Dead" Starts Feb 9th (Jan '14) 3 hr jimi-yank 844
Any Grammy / Politics crossover 3 hr Grand Junction 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Economics comin... 2,058
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC