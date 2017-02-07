Plan to Build Over Queens Rail Yard W...

Plan to Build Over Queens Rail Yard Will Cost Up to $19 Billion, Study Says

Read more: DNAInfo.com

The feasibility study, released by the city's Economic Development Corporation on Monday , is the first to comprehensively explore potential development of the 180-acre active rail yard - which is six times the size of Manhattan's Hudson Yards and one of the few remaining large plots of land left to build on in the city, officials said. Developing the Queens rail yard would create "the largest and most complex urban development site in New York City," the study says.

New York, NY

