Pa. man busted for selling heroin charged with 2015 Brooklyn slay
Manuel Waisome, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Darnell Nelson on E. 18th St. and Caton Ave. in Prospect Park on Nov. 24, 2015. The two had quarreled over a woman, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|The old forum
|335,144
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|16 min
|2 Dogs
|2,669
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|43 min
|2 Dogs
|225
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|53 min
|The 4th Stooge
|1,255
|I want President Obama back
|56 min
|The 4th Stooge
|39
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|59 min
|The 4th Stooge
|1,830
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,265
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|7 hr
|jimi-yank
|6,310
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Toddy G
|663
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC