Pa. man busted for selling heroin cha...

Pa. man busted for selling heroin charged with 2015 Brooklyn slay

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Manuel Waisome, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Darnell Nelson on E. 18th St. and Caton Ave. in Prospect Park on Nov. 24, 2015. The two had quarreled over a woman, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 11 min The old forum 335,144
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 16 min 2 Dogs 2,669
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 43 min 2 Dogs 225
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 53 min The 4th Stooge 1,255
I want President Obama back 56 min The 4th Stooge 39
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 59 min The 4th Stooge 1,830
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,265
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 7 hr jimi-yank 6,310
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 13 hr Toddy G 663
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC