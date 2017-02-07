Own a Vizio TV? Change This Setting to Protect Your Privacy

ViZio flat screen televisions sit on display inside a Costco store in Queens, New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 28, 2009. , starting in February 2014, VIZIO, Inc. and an affiliated company have manufactured VIZIO smart TVs that capture second-by-second information about video displayed on the smart TV, including video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.