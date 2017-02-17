OPINION: Still your New York

OPINION: Still your New York

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Today, we face an affordability crisis that threatens New York's very soul. Everywhere I go, people tell me they feel their ability to remain here slipping away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 18 min Paul Yanks 42,516
Judge Carl Copertino Gilgo Beach Participant 32 min Plotts 56
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 44 min Paul Yanks 6,338
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 46 min Ginger6 2,199
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr NYStateOfMind 335,427
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,318
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr Princess Hey 17,493
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC