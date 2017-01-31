Once again, the ACLU takes its place ...

Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the front lines of a liberal resistance

There are 3 comments on the The San Diego Union-Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the front lines of a liberal resistance. In it, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that:

Demonstrators gather outside U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., where a judge issued an emergency stay for those detained at airports under President Trump's executive action. Demonstrators gather outside U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y., where a judge issued an emergency stay for those detained at airports under President Trump's executive action.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
The courts can work for non-citizens, it seems.

For the most part, I see this a a temporary action. Checks and balances are required, but the president does have legal authority and if a few problem children slip though the cracks, it's to be expected.

Trump has to weigh the cost of making abrupt decisions. Are they required? Will fast action cause less disruption in the long run? Do we have a greater problem residing in a vigilante court system?

Time to get Congress in action. I hope they're on your side. For my part, I don't trust them but we have to give them a chance. Focus on popular support no matter how much the DC crowd considers that a dirty word.

It's OK to give in to the bureaucracy as long as you get your way in the long run. If you just keep losing ground though, you're going to need to public to explain things if the party turns out to be the ratbags we expect them to be.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The THRILLA in VANILLA

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 11 hrs ago
The Only Cracks Trump Slips through .. Are the Pageant Girls !
.
Trump has NO SKILLS or INTELLIGENCE at all !
He is a Bull-Shirt in a Candy Store !
And HE wants ALL the Candy !

MAKE THIS R-SOUL PAY TAXES !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 10 hrs ago
The THRILLA in VANILLA wrote:
The Only Cracks Trump Slips through .. Are the Pageant Girls !
.
Trump has NO SKILLS or INTELLIGENCE at all !
He is a Bull-Shirt in a Candy Store !
And HE wants ALL the Candy !

MAKE THIS R-SOUL PAY TAXES !
I suspect that this is the heart of the ACLU's arguments too.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 min NO TRIALS for the... 2,711
Ode to Bush (Mar '09) 3 min 2 Dogs 2,099
I want President Obama back 7 min Mary Martin Hagman 87
Refugees pass our celebrities at the airport 9 min The Big Sky Fairy 3
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 11 min Trump the Refugees 21
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 40 min Prophet Atlantis 1,858
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 46 min Angel Gabriel 63,123
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr TMAN_Mets 335,165
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Fri delete alert 664
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC