NYPD shoot and kill armed robbery suspect who had fake gun
NYPD shoot and kill armed robbery suspect who 'pointed a fake gun at cops after robbing a grocery store of beer' The NYPD have shot dead an armed robbery suspect who they say used a pellet gun to rob a Brooklyn bodega of beer before turning the fake pistol on cops. The suspect pointed the pistol at a clerk in Garden Deli & Grill on the corner of Irving Ave and Starr St in Bushwick at around 12:40am Sunday and demanded five bottles of Corona and a Heineken, police said.
|
