NYPD remembers cop whose death sparked city crackdown on drugs
Police officers gathered at 107th Ave. and Inwood St. in South Jamaica, Queens just after midnight Sunday to commemorate Officer Edward Byrne, an NYPD rookie killed there 29 years ago. Police officers gathered on a street corner in Queens just after midnight Sunday to commemorate an NYPD rookie killed there 29 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle helping homeless
|28 min
|lol at bums
|9
|Obama is a proven marxists
|3 hr
|Atruecanadian
|3
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|OSCARs TRUMPED
|2,367
|La La Land - fake Oscar news
|3 hr
|OSCARs TRUMPED
|2
|(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City
|3 hr
|USA Today
|4
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|rainmaker2016
|17,585
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,026
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Bigfun
|676
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|jimi-yank
|42,957
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC