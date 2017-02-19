NYPD Identifies Man Shot and Killed After Police Say He Pointed an 'Imitation Firearm' at Officers
Police identify the man shot by cops after he allegedly robbed a Brooklyn bodega with what looked like a gun. Officers responded to Starr Street near Irving Avenue in Bushwick at about 12:45 Sunday morning, after they say 18-year-old Sergio Reyes robbed Garden Deli and Grill.
