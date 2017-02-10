NYC landlord finds crossbows, swords in dead tenant's apartment

A landlord cleaning out a deceased tenant's apartment in Manhattan this week found a stash of weapons, including crossbows and ninja swords, police sources said. The landlord was inside a sixth-floor apartment on 215th Street near Seaman Avenue in Inwood around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when he made the shocking discovery of two fake grenades, two rifles, a machine gun, a machine pistol, an airgun, two crossbows, two ninja swords, a flare gun and ammunition, according to the sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.