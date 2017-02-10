NYC landlord finds crossbows, swords ...

NYC landlord finds crossbows, swords in dead tenant's apartment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A landlord cleaning out a deceased tenant's apartment in Manhattan this week found a stash of weapons, including crossbows and ninja swords, police sources said. The landlord was inside a sixth-floor apartment on 215th Street near Seaman Avenue in Inwood around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday when he made the shocking discovery of two fake grenades, two rifles, a machine gun, a machine pistol, an airgun, two crossbows, two ninja swords, a flare gun and ammunition, according to the sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 min You are 1,950
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 26 min Princess Hey 17,400
Create JOBS, Trump, not PRISONS 27 min ThomasA 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 31 min Unbiased Chargers... 335,264
Obama Vacationing with British Opium Dealers 1 hr Plottmasteram 1
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr Real American 13,010
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC