NYC boy, 5, who was mauled by pit bull saved siblings from attack
A 5-year-old boy attacked by a pit bull inside his Brooklyn apartment jumped in front of the vicious dog to save his younger siblings, relatives said Saturday. "He was protecting his little brother and sister so he took the brunt," Jeremiah Rivera's uncle Michael Pride said at the family's East New York home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 min
|2twisted
|15,978
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|11 min
|2twisted
|17,509
|OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10)
|54 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|20,301
|Countdown to Impeachment
|1 hr
|doomednewt
|8
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Truth is might
|313,350
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Dismayed
|53
|Nickelback is the greatest rock band of our time.
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,445
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|13 hr
|Goatlib in the Bronx
|2,220
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Toddy G
|675
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC