New York's Muslim community is left reeling after Trump's ban
Protesters are surrounded by police officers and travelers as they pass through an exit of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Jan. 28, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle BAY RIDGE, BROOKLYNa S-a SOn Monday evening, Bay Ridge, the heart of Brooklyn's Arab community, was bustling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|Into The Night
|63,056
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|TMAN_Mets
|335,127
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|13 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,291
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|37 min
|Toddy G
|6,305
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Displaced Met fan
|42,418
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,846
|I want President Obama back
|2 hr
|Blutarsky
|27
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 hr
|The Feed Store Boys
|1,818
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Toddy G
|661
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC