New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am...

New Yorkers rally to say, 'Today I am a Muslim, too'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

New Yorkers by the thousand, representing myriad backgrounds and faiths, converged on Times Square on Sunday, heeding a music mogul's calls to let Muslims know their fellow Americans stood by them. The demonstrators -- many of them hoisting placards featuring a woman in an American flag hijab with the caption "we the people are greater than fear" -- gathered at one of the world's most famous public places to denounce what they see as threats and pressure aimed at Muslim communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 min Nemo 42,616
Time to go? (Jun '15) 21 min ThomasA 13,021
George and Donald throw Hillary under the bus 21 min Fred 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 34 min ThomasA 313,372
TRUMP WALL to be built On-the-CHEAP ! 52 min I Care to Mention 17
TRUMP and TRUDEAU discuss Women's Issues ! 1 hr I Care to Mention 6
TRUMP TRAVEL BAN Extended to SYRIA ! Alternate... 1 hr FOXY NEWS NETWORK 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 335,455
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC