New York-style apartment building to rise near D.C.'s Union Market
The Highline is a 318-unit apartment building under construction at 320 Florida Ave. NE at Union Market. Construction has started at the Highline , a 318-unit apartment building at 320 Florida Ave. NE in Washington at Union Market.
