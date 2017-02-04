New York City Focus Of Four Connecticut Exhibits
For decades, New York City has held an allure for artists, not just because it's the country's most bustling metropolis, but because that's where so many artists live and work. If you're going to make art out of something, what could be easier than what's right outside your window? Four exhibits in Connecticut, on the walls now or coming soon, focus on artists' renditions of The City That Never Sleeps, one at the turn of the 20th century, one mid-century, one in the postwar era and one in the modern day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|9 min
|Paul Yanks
|335,177
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|26 min
|Paul Yanks
|6,318
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|47 min
|Princess Hey
|15,867
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|54 min
|NEMO
|1,875
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,326
|Fox News to fire Bill O'Reilly
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,147
|I want President Obama back
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|96
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|bad mom
|665
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC