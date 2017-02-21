New York bodega adds 'Trump Sandwich' to its menu
White bread full of balony, Russian dressing and a small pickle. pic.twitter.com/bHDzzinVle New York bodegas are largely immigrant-owned institutions, open 24 hours, dispensing basic groceries, household items, and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches at all hours, The Atlantic reports.
#1 9 hrs ago
Bodegas rarely pay taxes, outside of EBT sales revenue.
#2 8 hrs ago
This is from a New Zealand paper newspaper, a place where men prefer goats to girls.
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 6 hrs ago
Those New Zealand Goats are sent directly to TRUMP TOWER !
Don does not like Seconds ..
They must ALL be Virgins !
