New York bodega adds 'Trump Sandwich'...

New York bodega adds 'Trump Sandwich' to its menu

There are 3 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 11 hrs ago, titled New York bodega adds 'Trump Sandwich' to its menu. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

White bread full of balony, Russian dressing and a small pickle. pic.twitter.com/bHDzzinVle New York bodegas are largely immigrant-owned institutions, open 24 hours, dispensing basic groceries, household items, and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches at all hours, The Atlantic reports.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
fast fact

San Jose, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
Bodegas rarely pay taxes, outside of EBT sales revenue.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BLM same as the KKK

Riverhead, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
This is from a New Zealand paper newspaper, a place where men prefer goats to girls.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMPs GOATHERD

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 6 hrs ago
BLM same as the KKK wrote:
This is from a New Zealand paper newspaper, a place where men prefer goats to girls.
Those New Zealand Goats are sent directly to TRUMP TOWER !
Don does not like Seconds ..
They must ALL be Virgins !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We VS We (Nov '09) 24 min ThRIlLa 2,347
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 30 min Teddy Oberman 16,033
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 32 min jimi-yank 42,972
Trump says the Press is America's Enemy? 52 min tomsTurn 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr EL NEMO the Brill... 2,378
Knicks talk back (Dec '06) 1 hr ThRIlLa 6,616
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 2 hr TMshyster 1,308
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 16 hr Bigfun 676
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC