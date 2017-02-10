Museum Shuts Down Shia LaBeoufa s Protest Project over a oePublic Safety Hazardsa

The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York has pulled the plug on Shia LaBeouf's HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US, an ongoing streaming performance/presidential protest outside the facility. The participatory project was supposed to last four years, but the museum shut it down, saying it devolved into a "flashpoint for violence" that, "created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.