Murdered Queens Jogger's Family Pushing for Enhanced DNA Testing

A suspect was charged Sunday in the death of Katrina Vetrano, a Queens woman beaten and killed while jogging in the New York borough's Howard Beach neighborhood more than six months before. On Saturday evening, Chanel Lewis, 20, was brought in for questioning; he was later charged with second-degree murder in the Vetrano case.

