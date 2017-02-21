Murder Trial for Manhattan Man Involv...

Murder Trial for Manhattan Man Involved in 2009 West Babylon Shooting Starts Tomorrow in Riverhead

Riverhead, NY - February 22, 2017 - The trial of a Manhattan man arrested for a fatal shooting during a robbery attempt in West Babylon in 2009 begins Daniel Greenspan , 30, of Manhattan, was arrested in 2015 on homicide charges for killing Michael E. Sinclair, a Brooklyn resident who was found shot to death on Kellum Street in West Babylon. First Precinct police officers were called to the scene by residents called who called 911 and reported hearing gunfire.

