Mother says son arrested in runner's ...

Mother says son arrested in runner's death is not a criminal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Aug. 6, 2016, file photo, mourners carry the casket of Karina Vetrano from St. Helen's Church following her funeral in the Howard Beach section of the Queens borough of New York. DNA evidence led investigators to make an arrest in last summer's strangling of Vetrano who encountered her killer while on an evening run, police said Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 7 min Proud American 7
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 20 min scotty steiner 12
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 21 min Nonlib 1,925
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 47 min Ti Rex Trump Dino... 335,244
CANADA to TRUMP - " Got Along Without You Befor... 48 min Nonlib 1 24
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr -ROXIE- 15,890
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr -ROXIE- 17,385
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for New York County was issued at February 09 at 9:16AM EST

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC