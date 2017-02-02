Mom arrested for bringing nearly nake...

Mom arrested for bringing nearly naked child into freezing cold :0

16 min ago Read more: New York Post

A Brooklyn mother was arrested early Wednesday for bringing her 5-year-old daughter outside into near freezing temperatures wearing only a coat and pair of sneakers, according to police. The 26-year-old mom, Keleisha Kelly, was arrested on the southbound Stillwell Avenue Q train platform after police responded to reports that an unruly customer had brought a naked child into the station.

