Mayor Announces New Fashion and Film Complex in Brooklyn
Mayor de Blasio's plan to create 100,000 'good paying' jobs begins with an investment in an industrial part of the Brooklyn waterfront. The new hub for film and fashion will be built along the river in Sunset Park at the Bush Terminal.
