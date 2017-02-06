Martin Greenfield, Holocaust Survivor...

Martin Greenfield, Holocaust Survivor, Is Now Tailor to the Famous

The owner of Martin Greenfield Clothiers in Brooklyn, New York, the 88-year-old tailor has been making suits in the U.S. since 1947. He's dressed commander-in-chiefs from President Eisenhower to President Trump and he's clothed celebrities, including Paul Newman and Jimmy Fallon.

