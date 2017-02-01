Man Who Tried to Kill Arabic Speaker ...

Man Who Tried to Kill Arabic Speaker Randomly Punches Jail Guard: Officials

Read more: DNAInfo.com

A young man, who is behind bars for trying to kill a man in front of his family for speaking Arabic , randomly attacked a Rikers Island guard Monday and sent her to the hospital for stitches, officials said. Erick Pastuizaca, 19, who had been deemed unfit for trial after a psychiatric examination for an attempted murder in 2015, punched a prison guard in the face inside the George Motchan Detention Center about 8:20 a.m. and was arrested on an assault charge, a Department of Correction spokeswoman said.

New York, NY

