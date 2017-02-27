Man Who Attacked Brooklyn Jewish Y Ch...

Man Who Attacked Brooklyn Jewish Y Chief At Nets Game Flees To Turkey

A New York man who was convicted of assaulting the head of the Brooklyn Jewish Y at a basketball game in 2014 has fled the country for Turkey. Shawn Schraeder, 27, of Queens, failed to show up Thursday for his first appointment with probation officials.

