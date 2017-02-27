Man Who Attacked Brooklyn Jewish Y Chief At Nets Game Flees To Turkey
A New York man who was convicted of assaulting the head of the Brooklyn Jewish Y at a basketball game in 2014 has fled the country for Turkey. Shawn Schraeder, 27, of Queens, failed to show up Thursday for his first appointment with probation officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|H Lamarr
|335,491
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 min
|TMAN_Mets
|42,997
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|22 min
|The Feed Store Boys
|2,414
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|39 min
|Into The Night
|63,413
|Any girls about downtown manhattan?
|42 min
|dappa90s
|3
|We VS We (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Minister of Infor...
|2,351
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Todd Wilkinson
|16,040
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC