Man not convinced his son killed jogger Karina Vetrano
Richard Lewis, father of accused killer Chanel Lewis, speaks to media outside Queens County Criminal Court on Sunday. The senior Lewis is not convinced his son is a killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|15 min
|2twisted
|15,857
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|16 min
|Dusty Springfield
|8,577
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|22 min
|2twisted
|17,317
|Arrest made in August rape-murder in NYC
|1 hr
|Al Zheimer - Repu...
|2
|Georgia Voted for Trump
|1 hr
|Al Zheimer - Repu...
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dennis Elbow - Re...
|63,141
|Clintons will try to Chelsea you
|2 hr
|Pete O File - Rep...
|3
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|jimi-yank
|335,173
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|15 hr
|TRUMP LIES
|1,869
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC