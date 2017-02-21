Man killed, dumped in hallway of Brooklyn apartment building
Cops are investigating what killed a 25-year-old Queens man dumped in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building after he died in one of the apartments Monday morning, police sources said. Police found Anthony Toma, 25, dead in the hallway of a building on Willoughby Ave. by Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, after getting a 911 call just before 11 a.m., police sources said.
