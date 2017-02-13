Man finds dead body in recently purchased house 0:0
There are 1 comment on the New York Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Man finds dead body in recently purchased house
A homeowner who had just purchased a vacant house in The Bronx at auction got more than he bargained for Monday - when he discovered the body of a man who may have been squatting there, cops said.
#1 10 hrs ago
Peace be his journey, poor soul
