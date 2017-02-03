Man Arrested In Connection With Death...

Man Arrested In Connection With Death Of New York City Jogger Karina Vetrano

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody for the death of Karina Vetrano, a New York City jogger whose body was recovered in a park last August. At a press conference on Sunday, police identified the man as Chanel Lewis and said charges against him are pending.

