(LOOK) Barack Obama visits New York City

After vacationing in the British Virgin Islands, former President Barack Obama returns to the US and was spotted in Manhattan, New York City. Obama was cheered by excited New Yorkers when he exited from a building in the Flatiron District on Friday, February 24. The former President looked relaxed in a shirt with the top button left undone while holding a coffee drink, according to Teen Vogue.

