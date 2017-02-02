Long Island City community members push back against rezoning plan
Community members said they're already being pushed out of their homes and businesses by rising real estate values following the city's 2001 rezoning of Long Island City, and fear that more development will further exacerbate gentrification, Politico reported. "We are scared to death, because how much can you charge a kid for a ballet class?" asked Zoe Morsette, a long-time Long Island City resident who owns a working studio and said soaring rent increases in recent years have been a burden on her business.
